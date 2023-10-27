Bismarck man arrested on suspicion of dealing meth

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man on suspicion of dealing meth.

Officers conducted a search warrant on a shop rented by 53-year-old Bradley Geyen and found more than 300 grams of meth, cash and four firearms.

One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Authorities say Geyen is on parole on counterfeiting charges, which bans him from having firearms.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.