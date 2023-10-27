Bismarck Event Center director fired

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Event Center Director Charlie Jeske was fired effective October 24, 2023.

The city confirmed the news Friday with the following statement:

“Following an internal investigation, as of October 24, 2023, Bismarck Event Center (BEC) Director Charlie Jeske is no longer employed with the City of Bismarck.

In September, the City of Bismarck received information concerning alleged issues at the BEC. Jeske was placed on administrative leave on September 22, 2023, and the City’s Legal Department gathered information as part of the complaint investigation.

To ensure every citizen can have complete confidence in the integrity of the City of Bismarck Government, each City of Bismarck employee shall respect and adhere to the fundamental principles of ethical service. We continue to hold our employees to the highest professional standards to ensure we maintain the trust and respect of the citizens we serve. The decision to end employment was based on collected information, prior performance and recently observed BEC operations.

A separate investigation conducted by an external entity remains ongoing at this time.”

Jeske was put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation September 22, 2023.

The letter didn’t say why he was put on leave.

Your News Leader reached out to the City of Bismarck requesting Jeske’s personnel file and the letter given to him about being put on leave. The city says the information we requested was exempt because “The internal investigation of a complaint of misconduct by an entity or employee, but only until the investigation is complete or for 75 days, whichever is first.”

Jeske was Event Center director since 2008.

