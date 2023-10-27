Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday

Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck(Brad Williams | KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The orange cones on the roads have been replaced with snow and some construction projects are wrapping up.

Ash Coulee Dr. opened up on Wednesday, but there are a few finishing touches needed.

The project started in April 2023. It was split into two phases: the reconstruction of the roadway and the addition of turn lanes; and pedestrian facilities and lighting.

“They’ll still be the contractor on site finishing up and doing work in the boulevards. We will have that open for traffic to use. It’s just some miscellaneous punch list items that they still have left to complete,” said Gabe Schell, Bismarck City Engineer.

The city expected it to be fully open for traffic in October and issued a statement on its website that they appreciate the patience.

