Animal shelters seeing an increase of cats

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not just snow that’s overflowing in Bismarck streets. Caretakers at one Bismarck animal shelter say there is also an abundance of cats.

Furry Friends Rockin Rescue has 246 cats and kittens in its care.

Furry Friends animal caretakers say this is the most cats they’ve ever had and there’s a bigger issue. They say there has been an increase in cats running loose and many are not spayed or neutered, which increases the population and the problem.

“When you take the comparison to what cats can have in a litter, two to seven kittens, so that’s a lot of loose cats. Really quickly the population can get out of control,” said Furry Friends animal caretaker Kim Larson.

Not all of the cats are in the rescue’s shop. Many are at foster homes, and some are at Pet Smart.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.