Williston man accused of attempted murder sees lower charge due to plea deal

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man previously charged with attempted murder settled his case during trial Wednesday.

Police accused Jurique Pinnock of opening fire at the ARCO gas station north of Williston back in 2021.

On Wednesday, the prosecution and defense announced they settled the case with Pinnock taking an Alford plea. An Alford plea means Pinnock claims to be innocent, but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict.

As part of the settlement, the attempted murder charge was lowered to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. Pinnock also made an alford plea to reckless endangerment.

Northwest District Court Judge Benjamen Johnson sentenced Pinnock to four years in prison. He has currently served more than two years.

