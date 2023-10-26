Why First Western Bank donated to Trinity Health’s NICU

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – First Western Bank & Trust donated $50,000 to Trinity Health’s neonatal intensive care unit recently.

First Western CEO Brenda Foster said it’s their first monetary donation to the hospital.

She said there are some staff members at Trinity who bank with them, and some First Western employees receive care at the hospital.

“We have had several of our employees that have used the NICU unit, and we know how impactful they are to all our families,” said Foster.

Foster said they’ve been partners with Trinity for years.

