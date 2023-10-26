Student teachers help districts facing teacher shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers are essential, but with the nationwide shortage, they can be hard to find.

Steve Dora is leading this classroom as a teacher of record even though he’s still a student teacher.

“I was pretty nervous about it right away. But as I started to kind of think a little bit more about it, you know, I was very, very grateful to be given this opportunity. And it meant a lot to me that they trusted me to obviously do this position and to teach,” said Dora.

The decision came after Governor Doug Burgum approved a request from the Education Standards and Practices Board to allow students to act as teachers of record in districts that are facing shortages.

“Hiring struggles that I think across the state and maybe across the nation that we’re facing, I think it gives an opportunity that we can bring people in when we’re struggling to hire,” said Christopher Narum, principal.

Dora has support from the principals, an instructional coach, a mentor teacher and, he says, support from everyone in the school.

“I was most excited just to have my own classroom, I think. I subbed for, you know, a number of years and it was always hard, you know, not kind of having a place that felt like was your own,” said Dora.

The students have known Mr. Dora from his other roles at the school and say it was a natural fit.

“I feel like Mr. Dora always inspires us to be who we can be and just gives us an inside view on all the things we’re learning and it’s very nice that we know him,” said Isabel Moldenhauer, student.

Right now there are three pre-service teachers in Bismarck schools.

Governor Doug Burgum has also put together a teacher retention and recruitment task force to address the chronic teacher shortage.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.