Starkweather teen shares wintery forecast with a smile

STARKWEATHER, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter weather is back, and so is our favorite future meteorologist from Starkweather.

“Well North Dakota, it’s here and Mother Nature is ticked off. Get your snowblowers and shovels ready because it’s going to be a long winter. This is Jocelyn signing off,” said 13-year-old Jocelyn Stinkeoway in her most recent weather video posted on her mom’s Facebook page.

Her mom, Rachel, shared it with us and said it’s Jocelyn’s first video of the season.

We first met Jocelyn in March, when one of her videos went a little viral, getting nearly 100,000 views.

Jocelyn first started making videos during the pandemic.

We think she’s got a bright future as a member of the First Warn weather team!

