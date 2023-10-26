Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Part 3: A Regional Legacy

BAKER, Mont. (KFYR) - Baker, Montana, is a town of 1,800 people that might be best known for developing local athletes. The Stantons and Schillingers were every bit a part of it.

“Other than our primary family, the Schillinger family, you’d almost say that the Stantons have been a second family,” said Don Schillinger, former Baker Spartans football head coach.

“There’s a lot of closeness there, a lot of respect. I know we don’t share the same last name, but you can say we’re kind of like family,” said Shann Schillinger, UMary football head coach.

The story starts before Baker. Beginning in 1967, Jim Stanton coached Jim Schillinger in Circle. Years down the line, Jim Schillinger began teaching in Baker. When the superintendent role opened up in 1980, Jim Stanton was his first call. After hiring Don Schillinger in 1982, the rest was history.

“If you go over into the state of Montana, it’s a pretty well-known (name),” said Shann Schillinger. “The Stantons, and then my uncle, coaching for 35 years, and I think the respect he got from other administrators and coaches probably helps because he treated people the right way.”

The next generation took notice. You could see it in the four Stanton boys, along with Jace and Shann Schillinger.

“I mean, you look at my three brothers and the success they’ve had, and Jace and Shann,” said Pete Stanton, Dickinson State football head coach. “They obviously do a great job coaching, but it’s the good human beings that treat people well. I think that’s something we got from Don, Jim and my dad.”

Jim Jr., Pete, Rob and Dan Stanton all played for Don Schillinger in the 1980s. Jace and Shann followed a decade later. All six state titles for the Spartans have one of the last names attached to it, and it helped foster a relationship beyond the sidelines.

“You’d always hope with pride between the two families, you’d hope that you always had an effect on the communities and the area. We have a lot of pride within our communities and our families, and it’s been a great relationship,” said Don Schillinger.

With decades of playing and coaching in eastern Montana and western North Dakota, the Stanton and Schillinger influence over the region is on full display. One of each is leading a western North Dakota collegiate program.

“Pete’s been phenomenal,” said Shann Schillinger. “It really means a lot to me that he’s open, he’s reached out, ‘Whatever I can do to help, please let me know’. I know ultimately the two universities used to be rivals. He told me he hopes if there’s anyone that can get (UMary) turned around, he hopes it’s me because obviously our relationship goes a long ways.”

Shann’s job at UMary is the Schillingers’ first connection to the Marauders, but now gives the two families a new opportunity to help develop the region’s talent.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Pete Stanton. “I think it’s a comforting thing. Shann and I are always going to have a great relationship, and the Schillinger/Stanton family is always going to have a great relationship. You know, there’s going to be days coming up where we’ll be recruiting the same players, and we both understand that.”

While Pete and Shann are at different stages in their coaching career, it’s evolving into a regional legacy.

”I think it’s an exciting thing for both programs, that we can have a lot of stability, and hopefully we can give this region something to be proud of too with the way our programs are run,” said Pete Stanton.

“I’m honored to say I’m from Baker,” said Shann Schillinger. “I take pride in it. It’s a blue-collar town. The support I still get from the people from Baker is second to none, and it’s really neat. I’m privileged to say I grew up in Baker, Montana, because it taught me a lot of values.”

