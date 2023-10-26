Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Full Series

Pete Stanton, Shann and Don Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker
Pete Stanton, Shann and Don Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, Mont. (KFYR) - Watch the videos and click on the links below for the full articles in this three-part series.

Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Part 1: Stanton Family

There was a three-decade stretch in Baker, Montana, that kept the town, nicknamed the “Friendly City,” smiling. It started with the Stantons.

Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Part 1: Stanton Family

Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Part 2: Schillinger Family

Montana is known as the “Treasure State,” and the Schillinger name is like gold. The football gene in Jim and Don Schillinger was passed down to the next generation.

Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Part 2: Schillinger Family

Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Part 3: A Regional Legacy

With decades of playing and coaching in eastern Montana and western North Dakota, the Stanton and Schillinger influence over the region is on full display. One of each is leading a western North Dakota collegiate program.

Stanton & Schillinger: A Relationship Built in Baker - Part 3: A Regional Legacy

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 10/27/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 10/26/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 10/26/2023
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/26/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 10/26/23