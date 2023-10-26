Snow tire sales are up as first snowfall hits Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the record-breaking winter last year, it’s no surprise that snow tire sales are booming.

Kirk Kinard, Trusted Tire and Auto’s general manager, said his store’s snow tire sales have quadrupled over the past few days. He estimated they’ve installed nearly 15 sets of snow tires, both old and new.

He said the tires provide better traction than normal tires, although some all-weather tires work as well.

“You can get a tire that can get you going, or, if you have a pickup that has four-wheel-drive, you might be able to go, but you need something to stop you, and that’s going to be the snow tire,” said Kinard.

Kinard said one of the biggest differences between normal tires and snow tires is that snow tires have additional treads which helps with stopping.

