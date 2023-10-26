Snow tire sales are up as first snowfall hits Bismarck

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the record-breaking winter last year, it’s no surprise that snow tire sales are booming.

Kirk Kinard, Trusted Tire and Auto’s general manager, said his store’s snow tire sales have quadrupled over the past few days. He estimated they’ve installed nearly 15 sets of snow tires, both old and new.

He said the tires provide better traction than normal tires, although some all-weather tires work as well.

“You can get a tire that can get you going, or, if you have a pickup that has four-wheel-drive, you might be able to go, but you need something to stop you, and that’s going to be the snow tire,” said Kinard.

Kinard said one of the biggest differences between normal tires and snow tires is that snow tires have additional treads which helps with stopping.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Kathy Keiser reminisces about her career at the Ronald McDonald House.
Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/27/2023
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
First News at Ten
Winter storm forces lawn companies to switch gears