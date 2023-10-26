Science class creates quite a ‘buzz’ in small SD town

MCINTOSH, S.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all been paying a little extra attention to the weather this week, as the first winter storm of the season moved in.

Students in McIntosh, S.D., are keeping an extra close eye on the weather and how it might affect their class project.

Freshmen and sophomores are tending to honeybees as part of their science classes and it’s creating quite a ‘buzz’ around the school.

This is Braeden Fergel’s favorite classroom.

“It’s a lot more fun,” said the McIntosh high school freshman. “You learn a lot more this way.”

Sophomore Kaitlyn Lynch agrees.

“I think I learn better out here. It’s just really fun and it’s hands-on,” said Lynch.

They are getting some hands-on learning about honeybees.

“They’ve been learning about how to deal with the bees, how to do beekeeping and they’ve been learning about some important tools to use in the beehive,” explained their teacher, Quinnie Altura.

Every couple of weeks, the students make the trip out to this pasture to check their hives.

“We check how the bees behave. And then we check on how much honey they have right now,” said Altura.

“We’ve just been learning how to take apart the beehive. And we smoke the bees to keep them calm,” said Lynch.

Their teacher hopes they learn how honeybees make honey.

“You get to know exactly where your honey comes from!” said Fergel.

“A lot of our students right now come from family farm. So, I think it would benefit them more in terms of how important pollinators are in agricultural crops,” added Altura.

She hopes they pick up some other important skills too that might one day lead them to success beyond this hive.

Students have a few ideas of what they’d like to do with the honey their bees produce. They’ve talked about selling it to a local restaurant or selling it as a fundraiser to purchase more beekeeping supplies.

