Rep. Rosendale praises new speaker, weeks after vacating previous one

By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (KUMV) - The U.S. House of Representatives is back in session after House Republicans voted in a new speaker.

Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson is the 56th Speaker of the House Wednesday with unanimous GOP support. The eight Republicans who led the vote to vacate previous speaker Kevin McCarthy, including Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, say they trust Johnson to work with them, rather than against them.

“The door to the speaker’s office is now open to the members and the constituents, not just the lobbyists,” said Rosendale.

In a statement, Rosendale says he believes the House Republican Conference is stronger than ever and wants to resume work on passing a budget before the November deadline.

