Red Ribbon Week gets a new app

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck Public Schools partner together each year to coordinate Red Ribbon Week to educate children and encourage parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Each year has a new theme, but this year, there’s also an entirely new digital experience through the app, Goosechase, for parents to use with their kids.

The app has a collection of fun activities for parents to do with their kids that can make approaching these difficult conversations easier.

Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist Isabelle Ballalatak says it’s an important conversation to have with your kids before they enter high school.

“That means talking to your kids before it’s a problem. And I think that’s where we were really trying to get at with the fifth-grade targeting, and the fun activities, and parents getting involved,” Ballalatak said.

To access this year’s Red Ribbon content on the Goosechase app, use the code “Bismarck.”

