Recent weather delays harvest

BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - The first snowstorm is coming to Bismarck and some parts of the state have already gotten snow.

Farmers are working around recent moisture, and the weather is delaying harvest.

Jen Meyer’s combine was not out in the field Wednesday because it’s been too wet.

“The moisture this week— it’s going to be probably a good week until we can get back into the fields again, depending on whether or not the moisture is right in the corn and if we can even get the equipment in. Because there are some muddy spots, and it makes it a lot harder. Sometimes we have to go two miles away to get into a different area of the field just so we can start combining,” said Jen Meyer, farmer.

She says she fortunately was done harvesting soybeans but now it’s time to wait for the corn to dry out.

“We did get done right before the rain came with the soybeans. We decided that we were going to do a couple of acres of corn until the rain started, just to get some off, just to see if we could do anything but it stopped with the rain,” said Meyer.

She has 500 acres of corn left to harvest.

“This week we are trying to get our corn done, but obviously with the weather it’s just not going to happen. Unfortunately, with the weather that’s coming around we’ll be trying to haul some cows, trying to get bales, just trying to get everything buttoned up, ready to go, just in case. So, you hope for the best you prepare for the worst,” said Meyer.

Each harvest is unpredictable with the weather, but moisture can be an additional challenge.

