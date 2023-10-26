North Dakota oil spills and soil reclamation efforts

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - North Dakota produces an average of more than a million barrels of oil daily.

In the course of that work, accidents and spills happen.

It’s not only oil spills that require soil restoration, also known as soil reclamation, but spills of that nature make up the majority of cases.

Bill Suess, program manager with the Department of Environmental Quality, said there’ve been 875 reported incidents this year and that 641 of those were oil and gas related.

“Spills come in every day. The most recent one recorded was yesterday up in Bottineau County,” said Suess.

He said that one was about 15 barrels; five barrels leaked off the oil pad.

Companies must report spills if it’s more than 10 barrels or if any amount rolls off of oil pads.

Tom DeSutter, soil reclamation specialist with NDSU, said there are a lot of reclamation projects throughout the state, not just with oil but also brine, the salty, water byproduct used in oil wells.

“There’s a stewardship of North Dakota land that everyone wants that land to come back to productivity,” said DeSutter.

He said soil reclamation can occur on the surface or as deep as 60 feet underground.

Suess says most oil spills are cleaned within days or weeks.

“The companies, especially the bigger companies, are really doing a good job. We’re seeing our spill numbers come down,” said DeSutter.

The amount of time it takes for soil reclamation depends on the product, its amount and what type of terrain it’s in.

DeSutter also said that the deeper the spill, the more complicated and costly the project gets.

