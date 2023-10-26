Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People across the state are already dealing with the winter weather, whether they want to or not.

“It’s kind of interesting and nice,” said Andy Sims, a Fort Worth, Texas, resident, while in Bismarck for business.

“I do love winter. I like the cold,” said Brian Schiller, a Bismarck resident.

“I’m just not ready for it to be here. I mean, last week I felt like we had some sun. I was hoping it would be a later start to the winter,” said Seth Kreft, a Bismarck resident.

But the thing is: it’s still fall, and the remnants of autumn are all around us, peeking through the snow.

“We’ve got a major winter storm moving through North Dakota as we speak. It’s still October. It’s certainly not unprecedented,” said John Paul Martin, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist.

So, how often do the flakes fall early? Martin has worked out the formula.

“October 2005, major winter storm over western and northern North Dakota. October 2013, October 2019, and here we are October 2023. So, on average, North Dakota is impacted about once every six years from a big October snowstorm. Not the whole state, but some part of the state,” said Martin.

That premature, frosty, fluffy powder comes down a little differently than typical winter storms, and because temperatures are warmer during fall flurries, it creates a rain-snow line.

“Places like Bismarck did start out as rain last night and then changed over to snow. Versus a January storm, it’s light and fluffy snow. This one’s a little heavier and wetter,” said Heidi Werosta, KFYR-TV Meteorologist.

While some like the early influx, there’s good news for those who don’t.

Martin says when there’s an early snowfall, there’s typically a warmer, drier winter to come.

