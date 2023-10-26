McKenzie County rancher reflects on October snowstorm

By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Seeing snow always brings out mixed reactions in people, especially when it falls as early as October. The same goes for ag producers.

Titus Stenberg, a rancher in McKenzie County, says he estimates he received six inches of heavy, wet snow during the first wave of winter on Wednesday. Due to the accumulation, he had to put out some of his hay bales to keep his herd fed.

“Thankfully, we had a good hay crop this year, so we don’t have to worry about feeding up too much right now. We’re well stocked to hopefully make it through, however long this winter lasts,” said Stenberg.

Stenberg says he is a fan of winter and snow but acknowledges the challenges that come with it. He says it was a drastic shift from the temperatures a few days ago, but he’ll take the moisture.

“It may have been easier if it came in the form of rain, but it’s nothing we can’t handle as North Dakotans. We’ll take it as it comes and we’ll make it through,” said Stenberg.

Stenberg says his herd was all accounted for Wednesday afternoon.

