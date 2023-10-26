Kurt and his crew: 25 years in the BYFL

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doing the fundamentals correctly is the foundation of any successful football team, that’s true all the way up to the NFL. Kurt Ohnell and his assistants have been teaching the basics of the game for a long time, and last weekend was their final game.

A quarter of a century is a long time. That’s more than enough time for a kid to learn to crawl, walk and talk. And it’s more than enough time for a kid to learn the fundamentals of a sport, play it in high school, college and even the professional level.

After 25 years of coaching the Broncos in the Bismarck Youth Football League, Ohnell and some of his crew are hanging up their whistles and clipboard

“25 years ago, I looked in the Bismarck Tribune and there was an ad for Volunteer youth coaches for football, and I thought, ‘Hey, I’ll go give it a try. Something fun to do, just try it out for a year.’ Well, here we are 25 years later,” said Kurt Ohnell.

A lot has changed in Ohnell’s 25 years, but his philosophy has stayed the same.

“Football emulates life. Adversity: Life’s full of adversity, I don’t care who you are. If we can take and practice that out here— how to deal with adversity and how to approach that, how to become a better student, a better member of society, and a better teammate— that’s our goals. We’re just using the game of football as the catalyst to get us to those things that we’re trying to teach to the kids,” said Ohnell.

It started with a simple promise, ‘I’ll only coach until I’ve coached my kids,’ they said. Then, many seasons came and went. When you’re coaching young kids in a sport you love, it can be hard to give it up.

“If you would ask me 22 years ago if I was going to stick around and do this for 22 years, I would’ve laughed, said there’s no way, you know. My oldest son now is married and has a three-year-old daughter and another on the way and I’m still coaching, right. And he was my first year that I coached. I mean, we literally have seen generations come through here,” said Jame Todd.

“I would say the biggest thing with coaching is those bonds and those friendships in between the sidelines with the kids, but also outside the sidelines teaching the kids, preparing them for life. I’ve had many people in my life that have supported me. Coaching is the least I can do to kind of pay it forward,” said Jon Artz.

With the help of people like Ohnell and his crew, the BYFL will continue to build the stars of tomorrow in the Capital City. Stars like the one that still gives Ohnell nightmares.

“I got to see Carson Wentz beat us in 5th and 6th grade when he played on the Saints,” Ohnell chuckled.

Looking back on his 25 years with the Broncos, It’s moments like these that Ohnell is thankful for.

“It’s worth every second of your time, even though it’s a struggle. It’s just been a joy to be a part of all of this. It’s just a fun thing to do,” said Ohnell.

Ohnell also wanted to make sure we mentioned Erv Speed.

Speed couldn’t be there on Sunday, but he’s been coaching with this crew for 15 years.

