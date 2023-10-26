Curb added to South Broadway intersection in Minot to make it safer

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Motorists in Minot may have noticed a change to one of the intersections on the south end of town.

The change in question is at the intersection of 40th Avenue Southwest and South Broadway near Minot’s Walmart.

Stephan Joersz, traffic engineer with the city, said they added a curb to prevent drivers from turning left on the wrong side of the road to get to the opposite lane.

The way to the other side of the street is through a right turn and then a U-turn about 1,000 feet away.

“This past summer we did have an individual with a fatality at that intersection this year, so that sped things up on our end to put in a median there,” said Joersz.

He said there have been a total of 88 crashes near the intersection since 2005.

