Crews stay busy clearing the runway at Minot International Airport

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This week’s snow has kept Minot International Airport’s maintenance crew busy.

Staff has been de-icing planes, and clearing runways and the streets surrounding the facility.

Alex Choi, airport operations foreman, said they’ve had extra staff cover slippery ground and continue removing snow.

“Even though airlines cancel, we still have to keep it open for any medivac or any emergency,” said Choi.

He said pilots and airlines have their own canceling policies.

If you have questions about a flight, you should check with your airline.

