Court documents reveal details in crash where teen lost his leg

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court documents are now giving an inside look as to what happened in the evening of September 1, when 17- year-old, Kolby Hunsicker, lost his foot from a vehicular accident.

Court documents say that officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. that night. They were dispatched to the 500 block of 45th St. S for an injury accident.

When officers arrived, Hunsicker, who was identified as Joe Doe, was already transported to the Sanford Hospital. Fargo Fire said Hunsicker had a severe injury to his leg, which required two tourniquets.

Officers then made contact with the suspect, Manon Bol Yor. Officers say Bol Yor was driving a Red 2008 Ford Edge, and was at a stop facing westbound on 5th Ave. S and 45th St. S. Bol Yor said that when he entered the intersection, he was hit by Hunsicker on a motorcycle. Bol Yor said that Hunsicker hit the front of his SUV which caused the bumper to become detached.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw Hunsicker screaming on the ground. Officers on the scene said that Hunsicker would have to have his leg amputated as a result of the crash.

Court documents say that Bol Yor showed signs of intoxication due to his eyes being red and glossy, and slow blinking. When officers asked if he had consumed alcohol, he told them he was fine. He then admitted to having two beers hours before. Officers then asked if they could conduct a field sobriety test, to which Bol Yor refused.

Officers initially said that they did not smell any alcohol on Bol Yor, however when he passed by officers to explain the crash, alcohol could be smelled on his breath. Bol Yor then told police the motorcycle was driving fast and he did not see it, but after the crash occurred, he walked over to Hunsicker who was on the ground.

Officers then asked Bol Yor about taking a field sobriety test again, to which he consented. After conducting the test, which he failed to properly complete, he took a breath test, where he showed a 0.186.

Court documents explain that officers on the scene then arrested Bol Yor for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was then read his rights and transported to Cass County jail. He took another breath test, and the final result was 0.177.

Bol Yor was arrested for DUI 2nd Offense, as his last DUI was in 2021. He was also arrested for Criminal Vehicular Injury.

