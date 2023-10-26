Construction still continues on State Street despite the snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems like construction is never-ending. Two workers say that really rings true for them as they finish up electric wiring for new traffic signals on State Street.

State Street has been a hotbed for construction this summer, but Thursday, there were only two people left outside working.

“Lonely maybe? No, we’re used to it now,” said Larry Gura, project foreman for Edling Electric.

This early snow froze the few city construction projects left in Bismarck. The good news, they are only missing some finishing touches.

“We don’t bank on having good weather in late October and in November and the contractor knows that. That’s why we try so hard in the summer months,” said Gabe Schell, city engineer.

Gura and his co-worker Cody were bundled up, but busy completing the wiring for the last nine new traffic signals on State Street. They are hoping to get everything done before Christmas, but the weather is posing challenges.

“It’s cold and it’s wet. It’s hard to grip things and tighten things. So it would be more ideal to do this stuff in the fall, but that’s not possible,” said Gura.

Projects on State Street and the intersection of Washington and Divide are just missing electrical components.

“Whether it’s a street lighting project or traffic signal project where those components just haven’t arrived until now,” said Schell.

Though parts might have been back-ordered, clearly nothing, not even snow, is stopping Gura and Cody.

“No, I’m not cold, we will be later today. But we are definitely not having a ball,” said Gura.

New developments still need concrete poured for sidewalks and driveways, and there are the little things, like grass seeding.

Gura said he was planning to wrap up work around three so he doesn’t have to be outside tomorrow or Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.