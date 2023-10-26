City hosts combined job fair in response to numerous job openings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret there are plenty of job openings right now. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported in August there were 9.61 million openings in the U.S.

Administrators in Bismarck say there are many vacancies across all city departments in town too. One of those departments is the police department.

Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer says by the end of the year, the department will be down 16 officers. Looking to find recruits, the BPD joined with many other city entities at a combined job fair.

“We feel that when you’re a resident of the city, you end up doing well for the Bismarck police department., because you’re invested in the community and know the people in the community,” said Deputy Chief Stugelmeyer.

One of the biggest obstacles to keeping a full-time staff at BPD is the extensive job training. It can take some recruits up to 35 weeks before they can be sent out on their own.

