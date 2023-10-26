Burgum directs flags at half-staff as mark of respect for victims of Maine shootings

Governor Doug Burgum ordered all United States and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Monday, Oct. 30 as a mark of respect for the victims of Wednesday’s shootings in Lewiston, Maine.(AP)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a release from the Governor’s Office Thursday, Governor Burgum is asking for flags to be lowered to half-staff.

In accordance with a proclamation issued Thursday by President Joe Biden, Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Monday, Oct. 30, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the victims of Wednesday’s shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

