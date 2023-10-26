Bismarck police seeking witnesses in pedestrian/SUV hit-and-run

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is asking for witnesses to report information they know about a hit-and-run between a vehicle and a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Police say a pedestrian was struck around 7:15 a.m. by a small silver or gray SUV at the intersection of South Third Street and West Wachter Avenue.

You can submit any information you have by calling Officer Paulson at the police department at 223-1212 or by texting your tip to 847411.

