Williston airport crews working to keep runways open, planes flying

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The first snowfall always creates challenges as people readjust to the weather conditions. Crews at the Williston Basin International Airport, are expecting a long week of work to keep operations open.

Facing high winds and accumulating snow Wednesday morning, Williston Basin International Airport Director Anthony Dudas and his team had to spend nearly an hour de-icing an outbound United flight to Denver.

“It’s likely there will be some challenges associated with the winter operations over the next two days. We’re going to continue to try and keep the airport open, operational, and safe for aircraft operations,” said Dudas.

Crews at the airport were called in around 5 a.m. to clear the roads and keep the runway open for aircraft. Operations Supervisor Glenn Marshall says plows will be busy traveling the mile-and-a-half-long runway.

“We are scheduled 24/7 until Friday morning, so we’ll see what happens after that,” said Marshall.

Keeping the airport open is a priority not just for passengers on commercial aircraft, but also for other services that fly through XWA.

“We have medical evac flights and cargo operators, and that’s really important for us to maintain operations for all our airport users,” said Dudas.

Despite some delays, planes have been able to depart Williston.

Williston Basin International Airport covers three Denver and two Minneapolis flights on a daily basis.

Dudas says to contact your carrier for the latest flight information as the storm progresses.

