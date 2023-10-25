West Fargo man pleads not guilty in wife’s murder case

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man who is charged in with murder in the death of his wife, appeared in Cass County Court on Wednesday, October 25.

Spencer Jay Moen pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor. The 31-year-old was arrested at his home in the 1100 block of Eaglewood Avenue West on August 10.

Court documents say Moen told officers that his wife, Sonja, fell asleep in the bathtub, and was unresponsive and cold to the touch when he woke up. He told investigators that he brought the children to daycare and tried to wake up Sonja when he returned to the house. When he realized she wasn’t responding, he called Sonja’s mother and then 911.

Moen told police that he and his wife were both intoxicated and got into a fight on August 9. He admits to punching Sonja in the face 3-4 times with a closed fist, according to court documents.

Police say Moen had noticeable bruising on both of his knuckles. He said after the fight, Sonja went to take a shower, but he didn’t hear any water running. Moen said he then fell asleep.

Sonja was found laying in the bathtub, fully clothed, with significant bruising on the left side of her face and forehead, and both of her eyes were swollen shut. Court documents also detail that Sonja had bruising on the backs of her hands, which appeared to be defensive wounds.

While investigating, officers located blood on the master bedroom floor, on the left side of the bed, and at the foot of the bed going toward the bathroom.

An autopsy for Sonja determined that she died from blunt force trauma to her head. The autopsy also determined that Sonja had at least one fractured rib.

Moen is expected back in court on Jan. 10, 2024.

