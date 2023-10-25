Trial set for April in 2021 Minot murder

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 34-year-old man charged in the June 2021 death of a woman in Minot will stand trial in April.

Kamauri Kennedy faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both AA felonies, in the death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelley, of Minot.

Investigators said Kelley’s body was found in a burned vehicle on Minot’s southeast side.

Kennedy fled the area but was apprehended in Macomb County, Michigan, in Aug. 2021, after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.

He appeared for a pretrial conference Wednesday in Minot, where his defense attorney and the state agreed to an eight-day trial beginning April 3 in Minot.

A status conference is scheduled for Feb. 7.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

The affidavit in the case is sealed.

