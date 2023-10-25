Senate fails to pass income tax relief bill, Governor Burgum responds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, the legislature accomplished its goal of finishing the special session by noon; however, all eyes were on the Senate for the final decision on Governor Burgum’s income tax relief bill.

After debating the bill, the Senate cast their votes. The bill ultimately failed because many lawmakers thought it should be looked at more thoroughly during their next session.

The House overwhelmingly passed this bill Tuesday, but it was expected to fail once it got to the Senate.

The bill would have provided income tax relief to North Dakota’s lowest three brackets. It would have saved taxpayers $46 million in the tax year of 2024.

Governor Burgum responded to the decision, saying he feels tremendous disappointment for the citizens of North Dakota.

“We did squander an opportunity today with the senate vote which could have followed the House lead yesterday where they overwhelmingly voted in support of some additional tax relief for citizens of North Dakota. We know that the citizens of North Dakota are struggling with inflation, and that inflation has been really severe the last few years,” said Burgum.

Had the bill passed, Burgum says it would have raised the tax relief threshold, meaning more people would have been in the zero-tax bracket.

