Mandan Holiday Lights on Main begins to take shape

Mandan Holiday Lights on Main display in Mandan
Mandan Holiday Lights on Main display in Mandan(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Crews are working to set up the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main before the snow begins. The Mandan Progress Organization spearheaded the project last year and says it exceeded expectations.

This year the organization asked volunteers to help with the set up. About two dozen community members showed up to help put up the large displays this week, including a new walk-through snowman ornament.

“As people get involved with the decorating aspects of the holiday lights, it just kind of lends some ownership. I know one set of volunteers was helping put together our new display and they were like ‘I can tell everyone I helped put this together.’ It’s those kinds of connecting factors that make this event unique,” said Matt Schanandore, Mandan Progress Organization executive director.

Schanandore says they still need volunteers for community decorating day on November 1, when garlands and lights will be hung from the fences and trees.

More information about the holiday lights and when the grand lighting ceremony will take place can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Kathy Keiser reminisces about her career at the Ronald McDonald House.
Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/27/2023
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
First News at Ten
Winter storm forces lawn companies to switch gears