Mandan Holiday Lights on Main begins to take shape

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Crews are working to set up the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main before the snow begins. The Mandan Progress Organization spearheaded the project last year and says it exceeded expectations.

This year the organization asked volunteers to help with the set up. About two dozen community members showed up to help put up the large displays this week, including a new walk-through snowman ornament.

“As people get involved with the decorating aspects of the holiday lights, it just kind of lends some ownership. I know one set of volunteers was helping put together our new display and they were like ‘I can tell everyone I helped put this together.’ It’s those kinds of connecting factors that make this event unique,” said Matt Schanandore, Mandan Progress Organization executive director.

Schanandore says they still need volunteers for community decorating day on November 1, when garlands and lights will be hung from the fences and trees.

