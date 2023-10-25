ND gas prices higher than national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As inflation goes up, the cost of living has as well.

It seems gas has been outpacing the majority of other cost increases, especially in North Dakota.

Gene LaDoucer, the AAA Heartland Region’s director of public affairs, said our state’s gas prices are about 10 cents higher than the national average. He said usually, our prices are about five to 10 cents lower than the national average.

“We’ve seen some regional disruption in supply, and it’s primarily due to refinery maintenance issues. Those issues seem to be working their way out now, and I would expect in the next week or two, we should see gasoline prices move quite a bit lower than where we’re currently at,” said LaDoucer.

LaDoucer said some of the cost increase can be traced to global disruptions as well.

