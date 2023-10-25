A Flight to Remember: Veteran finds peace and healing on Western ND Honor Flight

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - More than three million people were killed in the Vietnam War. More than 58,000 American troops died in the war. Their names are listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

That’s one of the stops veterans make on every Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

For many, it’s a stop that brings peace.

That includes Brian Benesh, who, for more than 50 years, has struggled with his memories from Vietnam.

The Dickinson man says going on the Honor Flight helped him take a big step toward healing.

Benesh enlisted in the Army in 1969.

“I knew I was going to get drafted,” he said.

He’d hoped to be a truck driver. Instead, the Army made him a medic and sent him to Vietnam.

“I was assigned to a medical unit that evacuated and got the wounded out. Got them out alive, hopefully,” Benesh explained.

He quickly earned the nickname “Doc.”

“When you go to Vietnam as a medic and you get with troops and you start treating people, you get the label Doc, and it sticks with you,” he said.

Doc Benesh spent two years in Vietnam. The experience forever changed him.

“I think everybody’s got some memories from Vietnam that aren’t so good,” he said.

Benesh carried his memories and a lot of guilt with him for years.

“All I knew is there was something going on,” he recalled.

He knows now that it was PTSD.

When Benesh was notified he’d be going on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight in October, he knew it was time to face his demons.

“In the back of my mind, I was terrified because I was going to have to face the wall,” he admitted.

When the time came to visit the wall, Benesh was overcome with emotion.

“My first reaction was to kneel and just put my hands on it and feel it,” Benesh said. “I put my hands on that wall, and I asked for two things. Number one: I said I’m sorry. I couldn’t save everybody. I tried. I did the best I could under the circumstances. But number two: I asked for forgiveness.”

Brian Benesh at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial: “My first reaction was to kneel and just put my hands on it and feel it,” Benesh said. “I put my hands on that wall, and I asked for two things. Number one: I said I'm sorry. I couldn't save everybody. I tried. I did the best I could under the circumstances. But number two: I asked for forgiveness.” (KFYR-TV)

Immediately, he felt lighter, as though a burden he’d been carrying for more than 50 years had been lifted.

“I got rid of some things that I’ve carried for too many years,” he said.

He left much of his guilt at the wall. He also left his cap.

“I wanted to leave something. And I felt that hat was part of me, and I needed to leave part of me there,” Benesh explained.

Doc has also experienced healing at the cemetery.

“I’m the flag man,” he said while thumbing through photographs. “That’s me.”

Every Memorial Day, he places an American flag on the grave of every veteran buried in Dickinson’s cemeteries.

“No soldier should ever be forgotten. Ever,” said Benesh.

He places nearly 1,000 flags every year.

“If they’re a veteran, they need a flag,” he stated.

He’s been photographed for the local newspaper multiple times in the 20 years he’s been placing flags on graves. But for Doc Benesh, it’s about something bigger than just a front-page headline. It’s about honoring those who served and giving them the respect they deserve. It’s also about healing, no matter how long those scars have been there.

If you’d like to help Benesh with his flag project, he’s set up an account at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson. Just ask for the Cemetery Flag Fund under his name. He uses all the money donated to purchase new flags.

