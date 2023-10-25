First snowfall arrives in North Dakota

By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Halloween is still a week away, but that hasn’t stopped mother nature from bringing winter early to North Dakota.

Snow is on the ground in northwest North Dakota, falling consistently since around 5 a.m. and will continue to do so throughout the day and Thursday.

KUMV sign
KUMV sign(Michael Smith | KUMV)

Plows are out maintaining the roads in and around Williston, which are covered in scattered snow and ice.

Williston, Minot and Watford City are expected to see anywhere from nine to 16 inches through Friday morning.

As the snow falls, people like Deeann Long have already started to pick out their shovels, snowblowers and plows to clear their sidewalks and driveways.

“It reminds me of Christmas, but it’s only October. It’s a little early, but I know we’ve had snow earlier than this date in the past,” said Long.

Officials with the City of Williston ask the public to please remain patient as public works plow work on clearing emergency routes throughout the storm.

