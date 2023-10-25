Dolly Parton’s “Rockstar” cinema event coming to Fargo Nov. 15

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Dolly Parton prepares to release her newest album, Rockstar, she’s inviting fans to join her at the movies.

Dolly is hosting a global “first-listen” event for the album in a special event only in movie theaters on Wednesday, November 15 (with an encore screening in select location on November 16).

Dolly Parton’s “Rockstar” first-listen event is billed as a can’t-miss evening of music-videos, behind-the-scenes peeks, special performances and an exclusive interview with Dolly herself.

Dolly’s fans can experience Dolly Parton’s “Rockstar” global first listen event around the country, including Marcus West Acres in Fargo. The showing is at 7 PM on Wednesday, November 15. Click here to get tickets.

