Burgum completes signing of special session bills, but partially vetoes one

Governor Doug Burgum gives State of the State address at Special Legislative Session
Governor Doug Burgum gives State of the State address at Special Legislative Session
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, after lawmakers wrapped up the special session, Governor Doug Burgum signed all 14 bills approved by the legislature.

However, Burgum partially vetoed one bill. He says House Bill 1544 created unnecessary red tape related to the financing of projects by the North Dakota Development Fund.

In a letter to House Speaker Dennis Johnson, Burgum said in part: “With time to analyze and implement this policy, change since it was approved last spring, we’ve determined that the desired benefits can be achieved, and the costs of this red tape can be eliminated, through mutual collaboration between NDDF and CSEA. "

Burgum says he and his team will work with the North Dakota Industrial Commission, which approves CSEA projects, and NDDF to ensure the most efficient and effective deployment of taxpayer dollars without slowing down projects in red tape.

