‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’: Vision Zero hopes to decrease distracted driving

By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Automobile Association reports that 16 and 17-year-old drivers are more likely to be involved in car accidents than any other age group. The association states one of the biggest causes is distracted driving.

Vision Zero is hoping to reduce those odds with its Buckle Up, Phone Down pledge, which reminds drivers to wear a seat belt and avoid distracted driving. Wednesday, high school students got to ask traffic officers questions about how they should be prepared if they are ever pulled over.

“Just to, like, refresh our memories from the driver’s ed we all had to take. Just refreshing us on safe driving and how important it is. Not realizing how easily we can get hurt or easily we can get citations, and things taken away from us for unsafe driving,” said Shelby Verke, FCCLA District Four president.

Last month, law enforcement agencies across North Dakota issued 305 citations for distracted driving.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Kathy Keiser reminisces about her career at the Ronald McDonald House.
Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/27/2023
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
First News at Ten
Winter storm forces lawn companies to switch gears