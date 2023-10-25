‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’: Vision Zero hopes to decrease distracted driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Automobile Association reports that 16 and 17-year-old drivers are more likely to be involved in car accidents than any other age group. The association states one of the biggest causes is distracted driving.

Vision Zero is hoping to reduce those odds with its Buckle Up, Phone Down pledge, which reminds drivers to wear a seat belt and avoid distracted driving. Wednesday, high school students got to ask traffic officers questions about how they should be prepared if they are ever pulled over.

“Just to, like, refresh our memories from the driver’s ed we all had to take. Just refreshing us on safe driving and how important it is. Not realizing how easily we can get hurt or easily we can get citations, and things taken away from us for unsafe driving,” said Shelby Verke, FCCLA District Four president.

Last month, law enforcement agencies across North Dakota issued 305 citations for distracted driving.

