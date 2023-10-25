Bismarck man pleads not guilty to child neglect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to child neglect.

57-year-old Lance Lee was charged along with 35-year-old Lacy Metzger after police responded to a call of a child seeking help at a neighbor’s house in June.

Authorities say the boy told them his mother was physically and verbally abusing him.

When officers went to Lee and Metzger’s home, they say the house was filthy and in disarray.

Metzger pleaded guilty to child neglect in September and was ordered to take a parenting class and to comply with social service recommendations.

