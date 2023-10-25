The 17th special legislative session wraps up after three days of work

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The legislative assembly completed the 17th special session Wednesday after just three days of work.

The special session was called to address the components of a budget bill that was voided as unconstitutional by the North Dakota Supreme Court in September.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, says they were given a ruling that didn’t give the legislature additional time, and all different types of moving parts had to come together, which was no small undertaking.

“With this, we have now completed our job in a manner that was efficient, and the least number of days that are possible,” said Rep. Lefor.

The Legislative Assembly dealt with 14 Office of Management and Budget bills, quickly and efficiently.

“We had to come together as a House and Senate because, as Leader Lefor said, we had a deadline where people were not going to get paid; there were going to be a lot of other bad things that happened,” said Sen. David Hogue, Senate Majority Leader, R-Minot.

Aside from the OMB bills, there were two bills that came up on separate topics. One included a Senate resolution that affirmed support for the welfare, security and survival of the state of Israel in response to the attacks on Israel by Hamas. That resolution passed in both chambers.

The other bill was one on income tax relief that Governor Burgum had asked legislators to look at. This bill passed unanimously in the House but did not pass the Senate, as many of the Senators felt this should be looked at more thoroughly in the next regular session.

“On behalf of the citizens that could have certainly used those dollars, that’s disappointing to me,” said Burgum.

But leaders say what wasn’t a disappointment was how the legislative body took care of business, enthusiastically embracing the challenge.

“There was no ‘woe is us, man I got conflicts.’ It’s ‘here are my conflicts, if you can make this work, make it work,’” said Sen. Hogue.

All members walked away from this session knowing they came in and got the job done.

Although this special session is over, all members of the legislature are starting to look ahead to the next regular session which is only 14 months away.

