Update: Man accused of firing shots at a Walsh County home to remain in jail

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of firing several shots at a Walsh County home was back in court Monday afternoon.

The motion to dismiss the case against 75-year-old George Tibert was denied and he will remain in jail. Tibert is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the incident.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 21, 2023, authorities were called to a shots fired incident in rural Lankin.

Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with victims at the residence. Court documents say Tibert had been driving, slowly, back and forth outside of the home on County Road 15, before firing the shots from his vehicle.

Deputies noted four bullet holes that struck the home, two of which entered the home.

Court documents say a bullet went through the living room window, narrowly missing a victim. Another victim was sitting on the living room floor when a bullet came through the window, shattering glass in their face.

A third victim was upstairs when another bullet went through the upper portion of the house.

A search of Tibert’s vehicle turned up empty shell casings, similar to the ones found at the home. Court documents say deputies were at Tibert’s home just prior to the incident, following up on a separate case involving a weapon.

The state argued Monday there isn’t enough evidence. However, the judge is waiting on victim impact statements before making a decision. That’s expected to come Tuesday.

The judge also recommended a restraining order and the seizure of firearms.

