North Dakota Legislature Special Session Coverage

Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
Governor Burgum is giving a State of the State address at 9:15 a.m. Monday to address the 2023-2025 appropriations bill for the state Office of Management and Budget (OMB) after the North Dakota Supreme Court issued an opinion Sept. 28 voiding the bill, ruling it violated the state Constitution’s single-subject rule.

Your News Leader will have reaction from law makers later today and on our website.

Click the link for live and continuing coverage streaming on kfyrtv.com and on the KFYR+ App.

