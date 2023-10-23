North Dakota Legislature Special Session Coverage

Governor Burgum is giving a State of the State address at 9:15 a.m. Monday to address the 2023-2025 appropriations bill for the state Office of Management and Budget (OMB) after the North Dakota Supreme Court issued an opinion Sept. 28 voiding the bill, ruling it violated the state Constitution’s single-subject rule.

