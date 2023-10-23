Burgum surpasses donor threshold for third GOP debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doug Burgum for America announced today that it has exceeded the donor requirements set forth by the Republican National Committee to qualify for the third debate.

Burgum has received contributions from over 70,000 individual donors, including more than 200 from 20 different states.

Burgum is just the 5th candidate to meet the RNC’s requirements.

