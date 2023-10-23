Burgum surpasses donor threshold for third GOP debate

Doug Burgum for America raised $3.4 million and spent $4.7 million from July through September.
Doug Burgum for America raised $3.4 million and spent $4.7 million from July through September.(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doug Burgum for America announced today that it has exceeded the donor requirements set forth by the Republican National Committee to qualify for the third debate. 

Burgum has received contributions from over 70,000 individual donors, including more than 200 from 20 different states.

Burgum is just the 5th candidate to meet the RNC’s requirements.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder
Fatal Car Crash
Elgin man dies after car crash sends him and his truck into Big Muddy Creek
Victoria Arneson was written up four times since December.
Williston school assistant superintendent signs separation agreement following reprimands, complaints
Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Well pad explosion, fire near Alexander

Latest News

Breaking News Graphic
North Dakota Legislature Special Session Coverage
Salmon caught in Lake Sakakawea
Time of year chinook salmon move into the shallows to spawn on Lake Sakakawea
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Weather
First News at Five SUNDAY
ND Outdoors