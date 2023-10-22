Public turns out for Ryan Chevrolet benefit for those going through cancer rehab

Public turns out for Ryan Chevrolet benefit
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Organizers with Ryan Chevrolet’s 10th annual fundraiser for those going through cancer rehab said they saw an increase in money raised this year.

Ryan Chevrolet said Saturday’s pancake breakfast drive-through fundraiser in Minot raised roughly $19,400.

The public is invited each year to donate a goodwill offering at the event. Ryan changed it to a drive-through format during the pandemic.

Money raised goes directly to Trinity’s Cancer Exercise Rehabilitation Program.

