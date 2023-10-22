Gov. Burgum expresses disappointment in lawmakers’ special session agenda ; legislators respond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, Saturday expressed his disappointment that the agenda for next week’s special session of the state legislature does not include proposed income tax relief.

The funds would come from part of the state’s $288 million in excess revenue from the 2021-23 biennium.

Now, Burgum is calling on lawmakers to reconsider the proposal.

The governor called the special session to address the 2023-2025 appropriations bill for the state Office of Management and Budget (OMB) after the North Dakota Supreme Court voided the bill on Sept. 28, ruling it violated the state Constitution’s single-subject rule.

The governor’s team said Burgum addressed the OMB budget and worked with legislators to propose $91 million in income tax relief. The tax relief would be supported by excess revenue from the 2021-2023 budget, which ended June 30 with a general fund ending balance of just under $1.5 billion.

This was a record amount that was $288 million over the legislative forecast used in April, due to strong revenue collections and greater-and-expected general fund turnback from state agencies.

“We applaud Majority Leaders Lefor and Hogue, as well as two other members of the committee, for supporting the tax relief and putting the interests of citizens above bureaucratic processes. When government collects more tax revenue than it needs, our first option should always be to return money to the taxpayers,” Burgum said in part.

The proposed income tax relief would raise the income threshold for the bottom (0%) tax bracket so that more North Dakotans would pay zero state income tax. Those who still had to pay income tax would pay less.

The income threshold for the 0% tax bracket would be raised from $44,725 to $60,000 for single filers and from $74,570 to $100,000 for married filing jointly.

Burgum’s team said this would bring about 50,000 North Dakotans into the bottom tax bracket, effectively eliminating their state income tax while also helping the state recruit and retain workers.

Legislative Management also voted down several of what Burgum’s team calls “common-sense proposals.” They said these proposals would have fixed language for the recently passed income tax reduction for military members by including all our state’s military personnel despite their marital status.

Lawmakers also did not move forward with “simple” proposals that would have given the University of North Dakota the authority to sell land and allowed Bismarck State College to begin work on a new building supported by non-state dollars.

Burgum’s team said all of these proposals were straightforward, cleanup provisions to reduce red tape.

As to why legislative management did not move forward with some of Burgum’s proposals, House Minority Leader and member of legislative management Josh Boschee, D-ND, says, “The majority of Legislative Management made the decision to keep the special session focused on the contents of the voided SB 2015. Several of the 29 legislator proposals were discussed further, including reducing income taxes. But at the end of the day, we want to make sure this week doesn’t turn into a runaway session.”

The governor will deliver his State of the State Address at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the House chamber to kick off the special session.

