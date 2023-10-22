Fulfilling Burgum gift card orders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Back in July, Doug Burgum’s campaign announced a unique sentiment for supporters to donate to the campaign by means of a gift card. A few weeks ago, the campaign announced another type of gift card to get supporters on board.

Former North Dakota House Representative Rick Becker received his Doug Burgum Inflation Relief Card at the end of July, only waiting about three weeks for it to arrive. Becker says there was never a time when he thought he would never receive it.

“The blowback for not getting cards to people I think would have been pretty significant, so I expected to get it,” said Rick Becker, R- Fmr. ND House Rep.

Some people have yet to receive their inflation relief card, but the campaign says they have fulfilled more than 80% of those who donated. On October 9th, the Burgum Campaign announced another gift card for people to donate and receive, this time focusing on gas to help Americans ease their pain at the pump. Some people who donated say they have not received this gift card.

“We haven’t fulfilled any from the latest round for the gas relief cards. The campaign will send emails out in the next 7-10 days which will ask each recipient how they’d prefer to receive their card — physically or electronically,” said a Burgum Campaign Spokesperson.

Becker says the first card the campaign rolled out was clever and got the job done in terms of getting what he needed to be on the first debate stage. He says now that they are rolling out a different type of card it is almost like the campaign is buying people’s donations.

“They are couching it in terms of a gas card which makes it maybe sound more palatable, maybe puts a twist on it like oh we are helping you to weather Biden’s economy with this gas money. It’s still just paying people 20-1 for their dollar donation,” said Becker.

Another reason you may not have received your Burgum gift card is because of two possibilities.

“It is more than likely because the campaign has not received a response to one of the emails sent. Another possibility: if two individuals used the same email address, the system in order to protect from fraud, may have rejected one of those emails,” said a Burgum Campaign Spokesperson.

The campaign says if you donated and received a Biden Inflation Relief Card, you are not eligible to receive the gas relief card. Becker says he thinks this is a fair deal.

“My dollar donation and $20 gift already puts me in the basket of ok I was a donor, he needs new donors. If I were to apply for another $20, he’s giving that away for nothing, he gets nothing in return because I can’t be counted twice,” said Becker.

As if Becker has spent his gift card, he says he is going to save it and use it to donate towards a political campaign for this upcoming cycle.

Rick Becker did challenge Doug Burgum and the late Wayne Stenehjem for the Republican party’s nomination for governor in 2016 but withdrew from the race when the party nominated Stenehjem. Voters ended up choosing Burgum at the ballot box, in the primary and general elections. The Burgum campaign says if you did order any of these cards and have not heard anything you can reach out to them by email at thankyou@teamburgum.com

