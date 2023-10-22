Elgin man dies after car crash sends him and his truck into Big Muddy Creek

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 22-year-old Elgin man is dead following a crash Sunday in Morton County that ended with his truck being submerged in Big Muddy Creek.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said he was driving west out of Glen Ullin for about three miles on Morton County Road 139, on his way to a nearby home Sunday, sometime between 12:42 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said he drove off the right side of the road and into the ditch for several hundred feet, before vaulting over an approach and striking the end of a metal bridge rail near 40 ½ Street.

The pickup rolled in the ditch and came to rest in Big Muddy Creek.

The driver, who the NDHP said was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck and found in the creek as well.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The patrol said it believes there were no other people inside the truck at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Glen Ullin Fire and Rescue and Glen Ullin Ambulance responded.

