World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Police make arrest in Minot car crash into Broadway Liquor
Bailey Bernstein
Memorial services planned for Wahpeton woman killed in crash
Lacey Ronningen and her husband Andrew
Employee hurt in Minot liquor store crash moved out of ICU
Victoria Arneson was written up four times since December.
Williston school assistant superintendent signs separation agreement following reprimands, complaints

Latest News

Man holding flag in Albert Grass bridge dedication ceremony
First Native American to enlist in WWI honored in bridge dedication in Cannonball, ND
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden says Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia
Ryan Chevrolet in Minot
Ryan Chevrolet in Minot hosting 10th fundraiser Saturday for cancer rehab program
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 10/20/2023