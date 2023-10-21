Ryan Chevrolet in Minot hosting 10th fundraiser Saturday for cancer rehab program

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Those in the Minot area have the chance Saturday to support those who have gone through cancer treatment and enjoy a breakfast.

Ryan Chevrolet is hosting its 10th annual free pancake breakfast in Minot.

Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ryan Chevrolet South Broadway location, the community is invited to drive through and pick up a complimentary breakfast, with orange juice, coffee and the like.

A goodwill offering will be collected and organizers said all proceeds will go to Trinity’s Cancer Exercise Rehabilitation Program.

John Gaddie, the fixed ops director with Ryan Chevrolet, said the event hits close to home for the Ryan family.

“We’ve had family members that have fought cancer. We’ve had people that work for us that have fought cancer. And obviously, the people in the community that are fighting cancer. It’s all, it’s a very hard situation that they all go through. And it’s what little bit we can do to give back to the community to try to help them out and to make their lives a little bit better, that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Gaddie.

Gaddie said they used to host people to eat in the dealership but during the pandemic, they shifted the event to a drive-through format and found the public really took to it.

He said they could not do it without the efforts of the Ryan team.

“The biggest help, has been all of our employees at Ryan Chevrolet. They take a lot of pride in this and they, they come in every year and they do an excellent job helping out get all the food prepped, everything ready for us in the morning. It’s just, everybody comes together, the dealership really comes together as a whole, and does a fantastic job getting everything ready for this event [Saturday],” said Gaddie.

Those who want to take part can drive through the service center entrance on the northeast end.

Gaddie said last year they raised around $17,000 for the cancer rehab program.

