Recent events in Bismarck putting kids’ resilience to the test

The World Health Organization recently updated its guidelines and recommendations on adolescent...
The World Health Organization recently updated its guidelines and recommendations on adolescent health and well-being.(Storyblocks)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children now are dealing with far more than most of us did at their age.

In the wake of the pandemic, shootings and other unrest in the community, parents might encourage their children to channel their feelings into athletics or to hold them back.

However, a recent study says using creativity improved children’s ability significantly to solve emotional problems.

Soul 57′s Jenny Maattala said with the recent shootings in the community, North Dakota children’s resilience is being put to the test.

The arts can be an effective tool for them when processing their trauma.

“If what you’re feeling doesn’t want to come outside of your body other than in these more expressive and artistic ways, that’s where the arts are a major advantage for kids who have gone through something, whether it was an isolated situation during the pandemic or losing a loved one,” said Maattala.

Maattala said in general, North Dakotans tend to have a “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” mentality, but we’re steadily making progress toward using a wider variety of tools to process difficult emotions.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Victoria Arneson was written up four times since December.
Williston school assistant superintendent signs separation agreement following reprimands, complaints
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder
Matthew Anderson in court
“Cold-blooded”: life sentence handed down in Goodale murder
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer

Latest News

First News at Ten
First Native American to enlist in WWI honored in bridge dedication in Cannonball, ND
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Ryan Chevrolet in Minot hosting 10th fundraiser Saturday for cancer rehab program
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Change of plea hearing set for Monday in Minot bar shooting
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Drone program in New Town aims to improve delivery of essentials to rural areas
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Free admission for active duty, retired military and their families at Minot State Saturday