NDHP mourning the loss of its man-trailing K-9, Boudreaux

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of its retired man-trailing K-9, Boudreaux.

The department announced on Facebook that Boudreaux died on Wednesday. The NDHP said Boudreaux was its first bloodhound and man-trailing canine.

Boudreaux served the patrol from Dec. 2012 until last May’s retirement.

The patrol credited Boudreaux for completing roughly 300 case trails and either found or assisted in finding 30 individuals.

Boudreaux graduated from two FBI academies and received multiple accommodations from numerous agencies.

In the post, the patrol said Trooper Steven Mayer and his wife Tammy lovingly cared for Boudreaux during his retirement.

